Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Hotel Lulu Opens In California Following Renovation And Rebranding

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHotel Lulu, a quintessential California hotel nestled in the heart of Anaheim, opens its doors on May 14, 2021. Ideally located just steps from Disneyland® and minutes from Anaheim Convention Center, this welcoming and playful property boasts laidback California design details with a modern twist. Outfitted with 310 guestrooms, Hotel Lulu features signature restaurant Lulu's Kitchen; the new Lulu's Coffee, serving Intelligentsia Coffee; a beautiful outdoor pool; 24/7 fitness center; 5,400 square feet of meeting and event space; and an onsite Disneyland® Insiders team. The hotel is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management company focused primarily on upscale hotels and resorts and is owned by J Street Hospitality, also based in San Diego.

www.hospitalitynet.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upscale Hotels#Rebranding#California Cuisine#Event Space#Intelligentsia Coffee#Azul Hospitality Group#J Street Hospitality#Covid#California Design Details#California Living#Kitchen#Contemporary Furniture#Design#Guestrooms#Indoor Meeting Space#Outdoor Pool#Offerings#Anaheim Convention Center#Southern California#Square Feet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disneyland
Related
San Clemente, CAlivingmividaloca.com

Things to do in San Clemente

There’s so much to do in Orange County! This weekend, we headed out to San Clemente and bringing you a list of fun things to do in San Clemente. We love exploring Orange County, especially because there are so many restrictions still in place to travel further away. It’s always nice to explore closer to home.
Anaheim, CAthedisinsider.com

BREAKING: Disneyland Paris Sets June Reopening Date

It’s been quite the year for Disney Parks and Resorts. For the first time in Disney’s history, every one of their parks (including Tokyo Disney Resort) were forced to shut down due to a pandemic. One by one, each resort slowly reopened, with Disneyland in Anaheim, California, technically becoming the last to open after being closed for more than a year.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Anaheim, CAGamespot

Disneyland Paris To Open June 17 With Limited Capacity

Following the re-opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Disney has announced that Disneyland Paris will open for business once again on June 17. It will re-open at a limited capacity and with other changes in place due to COVID-19. During the time that Disneyland Paris was closed, grounds crew worked...
California StatePosted by
LiveScience

Deep-sea fish with lightbulb on its head mysteriously washes ashore in California

A nightmarish fish that typically dwells thousands of feet below the ocean's surface recently washed ashore on a California beach, according to news reports. The deep-sea fish, known as an anglerfish, is rather elusive and rarely seen outside of the deep ocean, according to The Guardian. But earlier this month, the intact body of an anglerfish was spotted at Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, California, by beachgoer and fisherman Ben Estes, The Guardian reported.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Anaheim, CACollider

Disney Reveals Menu Coming to Avengers Campus at Disneyland in June

One of the most exciting aspects of any new theme park land are the themed food and snack offerings that you can find there, and wow, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California is going above and beyond on the foodie scale. Along with getting to explore an entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting, and training the next generation of superheroes, starting on June 4th, you will also have a wide array of unique food offerings to choose from.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Chef Gardens, Poppy & Seed First Look, Café Jardin Closes, What’s Next for Sherman Gardens

Choosing to invest in an on-site garden takes a level of commitment not every chef has. Locating dedicated space, additional time and knowledge of what the chefs opt to plant are only a few factors considered. Then there are individuals who extend their love of fertilizer even further and grow in their own backyard. Chefs Michael Reed of Poppy & Seed and Jared Cook of Sapphire are ambitious home gardeners who prefer to get their hands in the dirt.
California Statecrossroadstoday.com

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we...
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Local business repurposes excess clothing

Jeff Lau, owner of home-based business Creations by Design, realized that he had an excess stock of T-shirts and was left without an efficient way to repurpose them. “It was that gradual realization that ‘Hey, why don’t I put this to use?’ rather than just donate blanks somewhere. What if I could figure out a way to put a little bit of style onto it, or add more value onto it,” Lau said.
California Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Plugging deadly holes in California's addiction treatment system

May 16—They tried a wilderness program in Idaho. Boarding school. Expensive private treatment programs and sober living homes in Orange County, the San Fernando Valley, Beverlywood. After spending nearly $200,000 trying to free him from the tyrannous grip of addiction, Juli Shamash's son, Tyler, died in 2018 of an overdose...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
Orange County, CAdailytitan.com

Businesses prepare for graduation season

As commencement approaches so do the traditions that come with it — graduation photos, decor and pastries — which all allow small businesses to once again profit. Freelance photographer Costa Pappas said that having flexibility with his booking schedule allows him to be booked the day of, especially with how last minute everything has been because of COVID-19. Being available has allowed for more students to book with him for last minute graduation photo sessions, Pappas said.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...