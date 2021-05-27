Hotel Lulu Opens In California Following Renovation And Rebranding

One of the most exciting aspects of any new theme park land are the themed food and snack offerings that you can find there, and wow, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California is going above and beyond on the foodie scale. Along with getting to explore an entirely new land dedicated to discovering, recruiting, and training the next generation of superheroes, starting on June 4th, you will also have a wide array of unique food offerings to choose from.