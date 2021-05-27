Hotel Lulu Opens In California Following Renovation And Rebranding
Hotel Lulu, a quintessential California hotel nestled in the heart of Anaheim, opens its doors on May 14, 2021. Ideally located just steps from Disneyland® and minutes from Anaheim Convention Center, this welcoming and playful property boasts laidback California design details with a modern twist. Outfitted with 310 guestrooms, Hotel Lulu features signature restaurant Lulu's Kitchen; the new Lulu's Coffee, serving Intelligentsia Coffee; a beautiful outdoor pool; 24/7 fitness center; 5,400 square feet of meeting and event space; and an onsite Disneyland® Insiders team. The hotel is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management company focused primarily on upscale hotels and resorts and is owned by J Street Hospitality, also based in San Diego.www.hospitalitynet.org