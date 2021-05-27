Powerful Cyclone Batters Eastern India

Go to India now where powerful cyclone has torn into the east of the nation, with reports suggesting his killed several people. Cyclone yes, intensified into a very in face severe cyclonic storm yesterday and hit the states of West Bengal, Orissa and southern Bangladesh. Well, this is a second cyclone to hit the country in a week. After cyclone telltale killed more than 150 people. Now this comes as India's already struggling as we know to deal with this Kobe 19 out, Blake. We're joined now by Advantica Go Shoes, journalist with the print in India. Um, And she's also the author. Billions under lockdown inside India's battle Against Cove in 19 Morning to you, Thank you very much for joining us. Avantika tell us if you may What the latest is with the cyclone and the kind of damage it's wrought. Good morning. So you know, Four people have died in the two Eastern states off West Bengal in Orissa. Some two million people across five states have been evacuated over the past few days on D. You know, some investigating all about 10. Million people were affected in order, sir, about 1 28 submerged Villagers, so they the state government is trying to get help to them. But the immediate timeline that they're looking at, by which time they can't reach this 1 28 villages is eyes over the next week, perhaps And it's after help reaches that the you know estimate can be made of how many people have been affected. How many casualties on all.