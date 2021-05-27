Pendry Hotels & Resorts Opens Pendry Chicago In Reimagined 1920s-Era Carbide & Carbon Building
Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Chicago. Located in the heart of the Loop neighborhood, Pendry Chicago is a reimagination of the iconic 1920s-era Carbide & Carbon Building, a true American Art Deco landmark. Pendry Chicago delivers 364 newly redesigned guestrooms and suites; completely renovated and reinvigorated public spaces including the hotel's signature modern French brasserie and cafe, Venteux; the intimate Bar Pendry; The Billiard Gallery, and a summer rooftop bar, set 24 stories above Michigan Avenue to debut June 25 as Château Carbide, a day-to-night experience delivering the lifestyle of the Côte d'Azur with a very Chicago spin. The hotel offers 13,000 square feet of diverse meetings and event space, a state-of- the-art fitness center, and a curated art collection featuring works from both world-renowned and local Chicago artists.