India changes rules to advance satellite communications

By Gagandeep Kaur
Light Reading
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical wing of the Department of Telecommunications, recently changed the rules regarding usage of spectrum bands, antenna sizes and speeds for satellite firms. These will help in accelerating the use of satellite technologies to deliver broadband in the country. The new rules will allow...

www.lightreading.com
