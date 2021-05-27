Cancel
Nokia, Anterix team for private wireless

By Light Reading
Light Reading
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODLAND PARK, N.J. – Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) today announced an agreement designed to accelerate the deployment of 900 MHz private LTE across the U.S. utility sector. The companies will work together to combine Anterix's "beach-front" 900 MHz spectrum with Nokia's industrial-grade private LTE/4.9G wireless infrastructure so that utility companies can more easily deploy private LTE solutions that support advanced communications for modernizing their grids. Nokia is also a charter member of the recently announced Anterix Active Ecosystem Program that brings together technology innovators to support Anterix customers deploying and operating private LTE on 900 MHz.

