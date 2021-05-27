Nokia, Anterix team for private wireless

PARTNER FEATURE: The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people live and work, and accelerated the pace of digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. 5G has become the core engine of industrial digital transformation. It is commonly agreed in the industry that standalone (SA) is the target architecture of 5G. With the maturity of industry chain and successful commercial use in leading markets, SA will be deployed on a large scale in 2021 to maximize 5G value and its industry application potential. ZTE is devoted to becoming a driver of digital economy. Starting from typical industry scenarios and real pain points, ZTE aims to explore the mechanism of deep integration of 5G and the industry, to create 5G industry application products and solutions with innovation, ingenuity and perseverance, and to empower digital and intelligent transformation for thousands of industries.