The Northland's 10 counties reported the lowest daily total of new positive COVID-19 cases since Sept. 10, 2020. The region had 12 new positive cases on Wednesday. In a Wednesday afternoon Minnesota Department of Health media briefing, Commissioner Jan Malcolm said while the low number of new cases across the state is something to celebrate, it is too soon to know whether this is due to low transmission rates or a decrease in testing. The low number of cases also follows a holiday weekend, as did the low numbers in September 2020, following the Labor Day weekend.