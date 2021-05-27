Italdesign Wants To Increase Motorcycle Safety By Using Smart Seatbelts
Italdesign thinks it has found the solution for the danger inherent in motorcycle riding, and it’s been hiding in plain sight since the late 1950's: the seatbelt. The Italian design firm has filed a patent application for a motorcycle seatbelt assembly that includes a backrest, a five-point harness and, most importantly, a quick-release mechanism that detaches the whole damn thing from the bike, according to a report from Cycle World.www.msn.com