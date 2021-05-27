Italdesign Wants To Increase Motorcycle Safety By Using Smart Seatbelts

Interesting news for anyone who wants Buying a used Nissan car. In fact, the Japanese company has just launched a new program, smart choice, allowing customers to purchase a used car by contacting the manufacturer directly. what does that mean? So the purchase is a guarantee of excellent conditions of the car. Cars covered by the program Less than 5 years and no more than 120,000 kmIt is subject to numerous checks and is covered by the warranty. In addition, services related to roadside assistance and alternative vehicle are provided. Available cars and payment methods can be selected via the Japanese manufacturer’s website.