ELLSWORTH — With the 2021 season nearing the midway point, the Ellsworth baseball and softball teams are getting hot at the right time. Ellsworth cruised to wins on the baseball and softball diamonds last week with victories Wednesday against John Bapst and Saturday against Hermon. The wins were the products of strong all-around efforts from the Eagles, who kept opposing offenses at bay and produced runs consistently in some of their strongest showings this year.