The new Defender isn’t a typical evo car, but it’s something we’d gladly have sat in the garage next to one. It’s not the car that will appear on many, if any, evo reader’s list of dream cars for a dream drive, but we’ve always said that the thrill of driving comes in all shapes and sizes, on and off road. There is also the chance that many of you have, or do own, a Defender, or one of its older relations, so we think you’ll be interested in how this all-new one fares.