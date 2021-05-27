Cancel
Hancock, ME

Senior housing development eyed in Hancock

By Rebecca Alley
Ellsworth American
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANCOCK — Initial plans are underway for the construction of a 120-home senior housing development on Route 1, about a half-mile west of the Mud Creek Road intersection. Still in its early stages, the development, called Coastal Estates, was brought before the Planning Board at a May 12 meeting to give the board an introduction and overview of the project. No approvals were granted, and a completed application has not yet been submitted to the board, Chairwoman Katherine Colwell said.

