Senior housing development eyed in Hancock

HANCOCK — Initial plans are underway for the construction of a 120-home senior housing development on Route 1, about a half-mile west of the Mud Creek Road intersection. Still in its early stages, the development, called Coastal Estates, was brought before the Planning Board at a May 12 meeting to give the board an introduction and overview of the project. No approvals were granted, and a completed application has not yet been submitted to the board, Chairwoman Katherine Colwell said.