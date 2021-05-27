“Pillow Sandals” Are Trending — Here Are The Most Popular Styles
If you have struggled to find the middle ground between lockdown loungewear and full-blown party attire in the wake of nationwide reopenings, this rising footwear trend is for you. On Wednesday, global fashion shopping platform Lyst named “pillow sandals,” — flip-flop- and slide-style sandals with padded, pillow-like straps — as one of the hottest shoe trends of the summer. According to their most recent data drop, which was crafted using consumer shopping data from over 100 million online shoppers, searches for “pillow” and “puffy” sandals have spiked by 129% in May.www.refinery29.com