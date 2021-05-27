How to hide the Like and View Counts on your Instagram feed
Facebook has been testing the ability to hide like counts recently and now the option is rolling out to everyone on Instagram, giving users the option of hiding their like counts from the public eye and hopefully depressurizing their experience. It seems that while some users see like counts as beneficial, others found that it placed undue pressure on them and affected their mental health. Join us after the break where we show you the simple steps on how to hide the Like and View Counts on your Instagram feed.www.talkandroid.com