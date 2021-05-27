It's official: Panama City swears in new Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street

PANAMA CITY — Panama City welcomed one new member to the City Commission at an inauguration ceremony Wednesday at City Hall. Josh Street was sworn in as commissioner of Ward 4. He is a business owner and a pastor at a local church. He opened his speech, speaking directly to the city's employees, saying they have his support. To his fellow commissioners he said that although they will not always agree, he intends to be a servant of respect, as "it is my honor to serve alongside you to make it better.”