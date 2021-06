Sprout Social Inc Cl A (SPT) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, rising from 88 to 91. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. This exclusive rating from Investor's Business Daily measures share price action with a 1 (worst) to 99 (best) score. The grade shows how a stock's price performance over the trailing 52 weeks compares to all the other stocks in our database.