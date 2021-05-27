Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Snake Bytes 5/27: 0 for 10

By edbigghead
azsnakepit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the article: Well, here we are again Pitters. Ten losses in a row. The longest losing streak since 2010. 4-and-20 record for the month of May. How did we get there tonight you ask? Just grab yourself a morning shower beer, and I will explain it to you. From...

www.azsnakepit.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Callaway
Person
Mike Hazen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Angels#Snake#Bytes#Diamondbacks News#Dbacks#Gm#Baseball News#Los Bertos#Smh#Asada Burritos#Guacamole#Rattlesnakes#Beer#Flat Ground#Turmabar Ipa#Elbow#Angels#Food#Home#Nationals Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 5/25: Sometimes I Feel Like I’m Repeating Myself

[D’backs.com] D-backs activate Kelly, send down Varsho - When the D-backs begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday night, they’ll do so with some offensive reinforcement. On Monday, Arizona activated catcher Carson Kelly from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho was optioned to Triple-A Reno. Kelly, who had a tuft fracture in his left big toe, spent the minimum 10 days on the IL, as manager Torey Lovullo had previously indicated that the catcher wouldn’t need to go on a rehab assignment. Kelly sustained the injury in the first inning of a loss to the Marlins on May 13, but he played the rest of that game. He went on the IL two days later. Prior to his IL stint, Kelly batted .338/.491/.613 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 28 games. He’ll now look to provide a boost to a D-backs lineup that has been held to three or fewer runs in seven of the eight games of their current losing streak.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Meme Monday 5/24: The Bad News Snakes

Welcome to the latest edition of Meme Monday, bros. To re-cap the last week: Taylor Widener returned from the IL and started yesterday’s series finale v Colorado. That lasted an entire 5 batters before it was clear that Widener was hurt and he was pulled from the game. F$%^&! F@#%$! F@#$! Aside from that, The Dbacks have also DFA’d Yoan Lopez and he was then traded to our #1 trade-partners, The Atlanta Braves. Aside from losing 8 games in a row, and being swept on the road in 7 games, some bit of good news in that Ketel Marte has returned from the IL and the team has a much needed day off today......you can’t lose if you don’t play. Times are tough in the slums we’re from, so bring a smile to your face, or someone else’s with a meme and enjoy the day off!
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/27/2021

Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets MLB Pick Prediction 5/27/2021. Rockies at Mets—MLB pick is New York Mets -115 in Game 2 of doubleheader. Starting for Colorado will be Antonio Senzatela. The righthander has an ERA of 5.04 with team record at 2-7. Past five games Senzatela allowed fourteen earned runs in 26 2/3rd innings. Joe Lucchesi takes the mound for the Mets. In their loss in the second game of this series the Rockies fell to 3-18 on the road. Past three starts the lefty has allowed four earned runs in nine innings. Colorado hitting only .201 on the road. Mets bullpen has been outstanding at home with an ERA of 1.46 with teams batting .191 on this unit. Play Mets -115.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Two-Start Pitchers for Week of June 7: Slim Pickings

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Welcome to the next edition of our two-start pitchers for the week of 6/7/2021. Last week gave us a plethora of options; this week is showing us some slim pickings in the two-start categories See below as you examine your options for the coming week.
MLBMLB

Hard-hitting Sho: Ohtani wallops 117 mph HR

ANAHEIM -- Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani capped a six-run fourth inning for the Angels in their 11-5 win over the Rangers Tuesday at Angel Stadium with a three-run blast off right-hander Brett de Geus that was absolutely crushed down the right-field line for his 15th homer of the season. Ohtani...
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #60: 6/5 @ Brewers

Well, actually, it’s not quite the worst. But it’s certainly getting close. The Diamondbacks have now lost 20 of their last 23 games. But that is still fractionally better than the worst spell in the 2004 season, when they lost 22 of 25 between July 5 and August 1. What is, perhaps, worth noting, is that the lengthy streak of wretchedness there. began three games after then-manager Bob Brenly found himself taking a more-than-temporary leave of absence from his position at the time. It’s almost as if firing the manager might not have any real impact on a team’s performance. That said, Torey Lovullo openly scolding the team in the dugout last night was not something I expected to read about in Jack’s recap.
MLBSeattle Times

Stassi, Angels make Royal pain of Kowar’s major league debut

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Max Stassi and the Angels turned Jackson Kowar’s major league debut into a Royal nightmare. Stassi homered and drove in three runs as Los Angeles defeated Kansas City 8-3 on Monday night for its ninth victory in 13 games. The Angels catcher, who finished with three...
MLBMLB

Trout talks injury; Ohtani to pitch, hit Friday

ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout said Monday that he’s making good progress with his strained right calf but won’t have a timeline for his return until he begins jogging. Trout, who has been out since May 17, has yet to start baseball activities but has been pleased with his...
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

WATCH: Red Sox Fan Grabs Errant Bat While on Phone at Fenway Park

A fan at Fenway Park managed to grab an errant bat while talking on his cell phone during Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Bally Sports West, which broadcasts the Angels' games, shared a video of the incident on its verified Twitter account, which shows a bat fly out of the hands of Los Angeles infielder José Rojas and into the stands behind the first base line on a swinging strike.
MLBMLB

Angels acquire Hunter Strickland from Rays

The Angels added some relief depth on Saturday, acquiring veteran right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland for a player to be named or cash considerations. Strickland, 32, pitched well with Tampa Bay this season, posting a 1.69 ERA with 16 strikeouts and six walks in 16 innings. He has a career 3.14 ERA with 249 strikeouts in 269 2/3 innings in eight seasons in the Majors. He didn’t officially join the Angels in Boston on Saturday, but he’s out of Minor League options, so he’s expected to join the club on Sunday.
MLBThe Good Phight

Rise and Phight: 5/27/2021

What is there left to say about this team’s defense?. Outside of Odubel Herrera’s spectacular play to save a home run, this defense absolutely lost the game for the Phillies. Last year, it was the bullpen’s turn to be historically awful. Now, in 2021, it looks like the defense is doing a collective version of “Hold my beer...”
MLBmymotherlode.com

Cobb scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Seattle

Seattle Mariners (29-30, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-31, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -136, Mariners +118; over/under is 8...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 5/27

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani scratched from start for mysterious reason

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has been marvelous in the 2021 season. He is dealing on the mound, he is crushing baseballs, and he is just been an absolute joy to watch. Ohtani has even made an appearance or two in the outfield for the Angels. However, something might be brewing, as he was scratched ahead of his start on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. What’s even more strange is it isn’t injury-related, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/6/2021

Seattle Mariners (29-31) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-31) June 6, 2021 4:07 pm EDT. The Line: Los Angeles Angels -148 / Seattle Mariners +137; Over/Under: -8.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet Sunday in MLB action at Angels Stadium. The Mariners need...
Gamblingchatsports.com

MLB Betting Guide: Thursday 5/27/21

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Beat Marlins for 5th Win In a Row 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Monday evening, in a make up game from a rain-out last week. They have now won each of their last 5 games in a row, and are 12-5 in their last 17 game and are a season high 14 games above .500 with a 37-23 record.