Snake Bytes 5/27: 0 for 10

[D’backs.com] D-backs activate Kelly, send down Varsho - When the D-backs begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday night, they’ll do so with some offensive reinforcement. On Monday, Arizona activated catcher Carson Kelly from the 10-day injured list. In a corresponding move, catcher/outfielder Daulton Varsho was optioned to Triple-A Reno. Kelly, who had a tuft fracture in his left big toe, spent the minimum 10 days on the IL, as manager Torey Lovullo had previously indicated that the catcher wouldn’t need to go on a rehab assignment. Kelly sustained the injury in the first inning of a loss to the Marlins on May 13, but he played the rest of that game. He went on the IL two days later. Prior to his IL stint, Kelly batted .338/.491/.613 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 28 games. He’ll now look to provide a boost to a D-backs lineup that has been held to three or fewer runs in seven of the eight games of their current losing streak.