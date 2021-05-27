The BSH bandwagon’s guide to the West division
Welcome, folks, to the final installment of this year’s Broad Street Hockey guide to bandwagoning. I’m your host with the most, Eamon Smith, and today I’ll be guiding you through the remaining teams in the West. This article will contain brief overviews of why each team is likable, hateable, and will conclude each segment with some final thoughts. If you’d like to read about the Central division or North division, click here and here respectively. Without further ado, let’s hop in.www.broadstreethockey.com