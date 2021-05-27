Tri State clubs feature heavily in upcoming NISA Independent Cup

As we saw in last season’s F.A. Cup when eighth tier Marine AFC took on Premier League traitors side Tottenham Hotspur, fans want to have games or competition between professional and lower leagues teams even more now as smaller sides look to rebound from the pandemic. With the 2021 U.S. Open Cup postponed until later this year (if that even happens), it looked as though that itch was going to remain unscratched for some time in the United States.