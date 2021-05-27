Cancel
Sports

Eleven Manchester City Players named in Women's Team GB Olympic Squad

By apreston21
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team GB squad at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics consists of 18 women and City make up the majority with 11 players making the cut. The English players that have made manager Hege Riise’s squad are Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze, Stephanie Houghton, Demi Stokes, Georgia Stanway, Kiera Walsh, Lauren Hemp, and Ellen White. Scottish national player Caroline Weir has also made the squad with City loanees Jill Scott and Karen Bardsley have also been selected.

