Shell Court Decision Emboldens Climate Lawyers

What’s your reaction to the court ruling in the Netherlands?. This is a very exciting ruling because it breaks new ground in requiring companies to act in a responsible way in this climate emergency. What is especially encouraging is that the ruling does not relate to any particular previous legal undertaking or contract by Shell but is based on the 'unwritten standard of care' that the court considers the company is bound by and which it 'has interpreted based on the facts, widespread consensus and internationally accepted standards'. The court also made reference to Shell's corporate policy, suggesting that companies will no longer be able to make greenwash statements in the documentation and then fail to live up to it in their practice. This is a precedent meaning that in future courts can hold them liable for sustainability standards they have promised.