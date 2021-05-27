Cancel
Shell Court Decision Emboldens Climate Lawyers

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. “We are already supporting other organizations to set...

www.rigzone.com
Related
Energy IndustryIndustriALL

Court rules Shell must cut greenhouse gas emissions

As the oil giant is not fulfilling its duty of care in combatting climate change, a Dutch court has ruled that Shell must speed up cutting carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, compared to 2019 levels. Announced on 26 May, the verdict not only applies to Shell, but also to its suppliers and customers.
Congress & Courtsgreenworld.org.uk

Shell court ruling ‘breaks new ground’ in corporate responsibility

What’s your reaction to the court ruling in the Netherlands?. This is a very exciting ruling because it breaks new ground in requiring companies to act in a responsible way in this climate emergency. What is especially encouraging is that the ruling does not relate to any particular previous legal undertaking or contract by Shell but is based on the 'unwritten standard of care' that the court considers the company is bound by and which it 'has interpreted based on the facts, widespread consensus and internationally accepted standards'. The court also made reference to Shell's corporate policy, suggesting that companies will no longer be able to make greenwash statements in the documentation and then fail to live up to it in their practice. This is a precedent meaning that in future courts can hold them liable for sustainability standards they have promised.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Climate activists hail ruling on Shell

Climate lawyers are gearing up to take on more fossil-fuel companies after a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its emissions on the grounds that the oil giant is violating human rights by contributing to global warming. "We are already supporting other organizations to set up similar cases...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

A Court Ruled Shell Is Liable for Its Contributions to Climate Change. What Happens Now?

In a ruling designed to have far-reaching effects on the world’s largest oil companies, a Dutch court has held Royal Dutch Shell liable for its contributions to climate change, finding the massive energy company’s ongoing fossil-fuel operations undermine basic guaranteed human rights. The court ordered the company to act immediately to reduce those harms by slashing its global carbon-dioxide emissions by 45 percent by 2030.
Lawtrust.org

Why are climate campaigners turning to the courts?

LONDON, May 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - This week's landmark court case against Royal Dutch Shell ordered the energy giant to make deeper emission cuts - part of a global trend for legal action on climate change where traditional tactics fail. Here's the background on what is driving the trend...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Shell Ordered to Deepen Carbon Cuts in Landmark Dutch Climate Case

THE HAGUE/LONDON (Reuters) - A Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to drastically deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts on Wednesday, in a landmark ruling that could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world. Shell said it was "disappointed" and plans to appeal the ruling, which comes amid...
Energy IndustryPlainview Daily Herald

Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45%

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels in a landmark case brought by climate activism groups, which hailed the decision as a victory for the planet. The Hague District...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Shell loses climate case that may set precedent for 'Big Oil'

Shell was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned. The ruling will be scrutinized globally amid a new era of litigation related to climate change. The courts have become an increasingly successful arena for campaigners to hold governments and countries to account over...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Shell Court Ruling Could Have Ripple Effect for Industry

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered by a Dutch court to slash its emissions harder and faster than planned, dealing a blow to the oil giant that could have far reaching consequences for the rest of the global fossil fuel industry. Shell has pledged to reduce its emissions...
LawGizmodo

Shell Just Got Wrecked in Dutch Court

A court in the Netherlands just handed down a landmark ruling, ordering Shell to slash its carbon pollution 45% by 2030. It’s hard to overstate how radical the ruling is and the far-ranging impacts it could have not just for the Dutch oil giant but oil companies around the world.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dutch court hands Shell chairman shakeup stick

Besides environmentalists and uppity investors, Big Oil now has to worry about judges. A Hague court order for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to toughen emissions reduction targets opens a major new front against the hydrocarbon sector. With public, investor and now legal sentiment shifting, it’s the perfect moment for new Chairman Andrew Mackenzie to effect a change of course.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

Shell Case to Fuel More Climate Suits Targeting Companies

A Dutch court ruling that directs Royal Dutch Shell Plc to more than double its greenhouse gas emissions cuts will likely spur environmental advocates to push more big-emitting companies for deep reductions. The ruling directing Shell to cut emissions 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels—up from a pledge of a...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dutch court to rule on case targeting Shell's climate strategy

A Dutch court will rule on Wednesday in a landmark case in which climate activists seek to force Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to speed its cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. Filed by seven activist groups including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth Netherlands, the lawsuit marks a first in which environmental groups have turned to the courts to try to force a major energy firm to change strategy.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Shell on trial as court weighs its climate responsibility

A Dutch court verdict against Royal Dutch Shell will determine whether it has a legal responsibility for climate change, in a case that will be watched by Big Oil executives globally. A panel of judges in a lower court in The Hague will rule on Wednesday in a case being...
Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

Businesses Brace for More Climate Cases After Ruling on Shell Emissions

Businesses Brace for More Climate Cases After Ruling on Shell Emissions. By Benoit Faucon, Sarah McFarlane and Laura Kusisto: June 6, 2021 9:04 am ET. A court decision ordering Royal Dutch Shell PLC to cut its carbon emissions has emboldened litigants in similar cases, including two that could have big implications for Exxon Mobil Corp. and French oil giant Total.