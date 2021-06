Gold is being capped at a critical level of resistance. Bulls need to get back over the counter trendline or face bearish pressures below it. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) refreshes intraday high in a bid to piece the $1,900 threshold, up 0.13% intraday around $1,902, during early Tuesday. Gold traders cheer a 0.15% uptick of the S&P 500 Futures joining the downbeat US Treasury yields and inflation expectations to print a three-day uptrend by the press time.