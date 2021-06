One of the reasons why many people have begun converting their fiat into crypto assets is partly due to the poor interest rates from most traditional financial institutions. Instead, individuals who have become familiar with the cryptocurrency scene are depositing their crypto assets into various crypto platforms that offer very attractive gains. This is primarily due to the higher interest rates on these platforms and many more additional perks. In this article, we will highlight some of the best CeFi cryptocurrency platforms that offer the highest interest rates! But first of all, how do these platforms work, and how can they pay out such high interests?