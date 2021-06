Electronic Arts has reached a deal with Warner Bros. Games and AT&T to buy Playdemic, the mobile games studio in charge of Golf Clash, for $1.4 billion, EA announced today. Playdemic is a premier mobile gaming company that was founded in 2010 and is most well known for its popular game Golf Clash, which has won several awards, including the BAFTA Games Award mobile category in 2018. Golf Clash is available on iOS, Android, and Facebook and allows players to compete with each other around the world in real time. It’s one of the most successful mobile titles in the U.S. and U.K. and has over 80 million downloads across the world.