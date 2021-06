Carl Icahn is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager with a net worth of more than $15.1 billion as of 2021. Icahn started out in the 1980s, and is now among the wealthiest hedge fund managers with more than $20 billion in managed securities. His activism and aggressive investment tactics have earned him the name of a “corporate raider.” His investment fund has given a return of more than 73% since its inception in November 2004 through the end of 2020. Detailed below are the top ten picks of Carl Icahn.