9/11-Themed Bar In Texas Goes Viral And People Can’t Believe It

By Emily Brown
UNILAD
UNILAD
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People across the globe have joined Americans in voicing their shock at the discovery of a 9/11-themed bar open for business in Texas. The events of September 11, 2001, will never be forgotten, with the world shocked to its core when almost 3,000 people were killed after four hijacked planes carried out attacks in the United States.

