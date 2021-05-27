9/11-Themed Bar In Texas Goes Viral And People Can’t Believe It

Okay, I get that we live in a content-driven world, and everyone envisions his or her self as a “content creator” or worse, “influencer.” Apparently, people are constantly thinking of what they can do that will be the next “dude-skateboarding-behind-a-truck-drinking-cranberry-juice-to-Fleetwood-Mac” that goes viral and translates into fortune and glory. Truth be told, some of us (ie Debbie and me) have gone from being mandated to just create content on radio to having to create it on this blog, social media, and anywhere else we can think of, as part of our job. All that being said, I think we all need to take a step back and figure out where we’re going to draw the line. IMHO, there are two places that are off limits…airports and schools. There’s just too much that has happened, too much at stake, and too much that could go horribly wrong. Which brings me to this…