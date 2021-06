According to the report, the global medical talent management IT market was valued at US$ 991.8 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030. Talent management refers to the process of developing, assessing, and identifying a pool of talent that meets the requirements. It is not just about retaining talent but also about enhancing and building potential, which automatically backs healthcare organizations in meeting the objectives and goals.