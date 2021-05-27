Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Mesa Mall in Grand Junction Announces New Hours of Operation

By Billy Jenkins
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Mix 104.3 KMXY
 6 days ago
Ever since last March, it seems like all we have heard is about businesses struggling with restrictions or guidelines having to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are now struggling to find enough employees to keep the doors open but it seems like Grand Junction's Mesa Mall is going in the opposite direction. As we just found out on their website that starting on Friday, June 4th the Mesa Mall will have new expanded hours of operation.

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Local
Colorado Business
Grand Junction, CO
Business
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Mesa, CO
Business
