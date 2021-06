Eric Holden had a job in commercial real estate set to begin once he graduated last year. He planned to move to New York City after he spent his final few months at Hobart College working to push his lacrosse team to the NCAA men’s tournament for the first time in his career. Holden led the Statesmen in scoring as he climbed school record boards, and the program had fallen just short of securing a spot in the tournament twice before. Holden believed the 2020 team could make that breakthrough. But the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the season, squashed the tournament dream and forced Holden to reevaluate what came next.