Hanging by a proverbial thread

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA, but then turned around to show signs of hesitancy. The 50-day EMA is a technical indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it should not be a huge surprise that it offered a little bit of support. That being said, if we break down below the 50-day EMA, then it is likely that we will go looking towards the 1.22 handle, followed by the 1.20 level again.