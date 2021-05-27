Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Hanging by a proverbial thread

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 in a tight range with bearish undertones in the credit markets – but where is the decline? Given the ample Fed support, don‘t count on too much unless the 4,180s zone gives in yet again. Highly unlikely according to the VIX, and even option traders have turned more complacent again. The S&P 500 may be in a precarious balance all it wants, but will gladly take any bullish clue (hello, unemployment claims) – unless the markets lose the faith in the Fed, the bulls are quite safe:

www.fxstreet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Fed#Treasury#Changer#Pmi#Tech#Nyfang#Vtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: Dollar dips and equities stronger post Powell

Market News Today – Equities rebound (USA100 +0.79% to new ATH) & USD slips again (USD Index 91.80). Catalyst was Powell comments “inflation alone would not be enough to prompt rate rises” “we will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.” Asian markets also recovered, AUD & JPY PMIs missed expectations. US 10 yr yields fell as USD cooled bounce again too; 1.47%. EUR holds over 1.1900 at 1.1925, JPY up again to 110.80 & Cable (5 years since Brexit vote today) up to 1.3945. Gold rotates at $1780, US Oil down from Monday’s spike to $73.80 but holds over $72.00 as $100 Brent gossip swirls¹ & OPEC tests the waters on production increases.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Tapering Fears Ease

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.20%, +0.51% and +0.94% respectively. Investor confidence seemed to be revitalized by Powell’s patient stance on rate hikes. Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to trade slightly higher. Markit US manufacturing PMI readings are in focus. The Fed, USD, Crude Oil, PMI, Asia-Pacific...
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver a bit weaker just ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly down in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, as the markets are on hold ahead of highly anticipated comments from the U.S. central bank chief this afternoon. August gold futures were last down $4.90 at $1,778.00 and July Comex silver was last down $0.20 at $25.82 an ounce.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls await ascending channel breakout

USD/JPY managed to reclaim the 111.00 mark for the first time since March 2020. Renewed USD buying remained supportive amid a generally positive risk sentiment. Investors look forward to a slew of US macro releases for a fresh trading impetus. A combination of factors assisted the USD/JPY to gain some...
Businessgoldcore.com

Is Gold Still in a Bull Market?

Today Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com talks about his technical analysis of gold and silver as well as giving us insights in to the recent moves in Bitcoin and the stock markets. Recent comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that they may need to raise...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Stellar & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 24 June

Cardano price confronts imposing $1.40, but ADA relative strength may prevail. Cardano price rebound from the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) began with a doji candlestick pattern and has since evolved into two meaningful days higher with ADA now testing the intimidating 2018 high of $1.40. ADA may be poised for a period of oscillating price action around $1.40, but the cryptocurrency may have achieved a final corrective low.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to gains near one-week tops, above mid-0.7000s

NZD/USD gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood, a subdued USD demand remained supportive of the move up. A pickup in the US bond yields might help limit the USD downfall and cap gains. The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend is Still Bullish

This is due to fears of a collapse of the Japanese economy because of the outbreak of Corona and the poor vaccination against it. This contributed to pushing the price of the US dollar against the Japanese yen to the resistance level 111.11, its highest level in 15 months, before settling around the level of 110.85 before announcing the US GDP growth rate.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps focused on 1.1970 – UOB

The negative phase in EUR/USD is expected to finish above the 1.1970 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1969 before pulling back to close slightly lower at 1.1925 (-0.11%). Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ and EUR is likely trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960 for today.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD climbs to fresh weekly highs above 0.7070

NZD/USD is rising for the fourth straight day on Thursday. US economy grew by 6.4% in the first quarter as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory after US data releases. The NZD/USD pair extended its rebound into the fourth straight day on Thursday and touched its highest...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls continue to correct the USD surge

NZD/USD continues to correct with the US dollar slipping on Thursday. Attention will now move to US data with NFP next week as the main focus. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7063 and up by some 0.31% in early Asia. The markets' attention remains on the US dollar considering the ix of rhetoric from Federal Reserve speakers.
MarketsFXStreet.com

When is the German IFO survey and how it could affect EUR/USD?

The German IFO survey for June is due for release later today at 0800 GMT. The headline IFO Business Climate Index is seen higher at 100.6 versus 99.2 previous. The Current Assessment sub-index is expected to rise to 97.8 this month vs. 95.7 prior while the IFO Expectations Index – indicating firms’ projections for the next six months – is likely to arrive at 103.9 in the reported month vs. 102.9 last.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD was unable to hold above 1.1950 [Video]

There were no major moves on Wednesday amid mixed rhetoric from Fed officials and further uncertainty over monetary policies. After significant losses, the dollar secured a limited recovery later in the day to trade little changed. EUR/USD was unable to hold above 1.1950 and settled around 1.1930. EUR/USD peaked at...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Stabilizes

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach down towards the 50-day EMA, but then turned around to show signs of hesitancy. The 50-day EMA is a technical indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it should not be a huge surprise that it offered a little bit of support. That being said, if we break down below the 50-day EMA, then it is likely that we will go looking towards the 1.22 handle, followed by the 1.20 level again.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD retraces after overextension

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales. The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross. The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish in the near-term

US data indicated economic progress but missed the market’s expectations. German IFO Survey showed improved Business Climate in June. EUR/USD finding support around a critical Fibonacci level. The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1950, marginally higher on a daily basis. A batch of US data has barely affected price...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD rebound resume?

The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is rising toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling still. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1955. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1917. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.