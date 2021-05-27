Cancel
Prosecutor: NJ Man Sexually Assaulted Girl Between Ages 8, 10

By Cecilia Levine
Mario Villa Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A Hudson County man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl on multiple occasions when she was between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.

Mario Villa, 62, of West New York, assaulted the now-13-year-old girl between 2016 and 2018, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Special Victims Unit was notified by the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency last month and launched an investigation in the alleged assaults.

Villa was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and more on May 25, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City just after 12:15 p.m. without incident.

A detention hearing for Villa is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, June 1.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit for the investigation and arrest.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

