Jasco has come to the rescue of people who own older homes with their new Enbrighten In-Wall No-Neutral Smart Dimmer. Older homes have been left behind in the smart home revolution. Yes, the owner of an older home could install a smart thermostat, but when it comes to lighting, they have been at a distinct disadvantage. When older homes were wired, the electricians didn’t install neutral wires in all of the electrical boxes where light switches are located in the home. Until recently, the only smart dimmers and switches that have been available on the market required a neutral wire to function. Owners older home were pretty much out of luck.