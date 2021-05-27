Germany’s SquareOne Entertainment adds Renny Harlin, Aisling Walsh titles to line-up

Paramount + has debuted the first trailer for its original action-packed movie ‘Infinite’ starring Mark Wahlberg. Loosely adapted from D. Eric Maikranz’s fantasy novel ‘The Reincarnationist Papers’, the movie follows Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), a self-medicated man diagnosed as schizophrenic because he’s plagued by memories of places he’s never visited. But just as he’s on the verge of a mental breakdown, Evan is visited by the Infinites, a secret society who informs him that not only are his memories real, but they are from all his past lives. The Infinites take Evan into their fold and help him unlock the answers to his memories. Together, they must stop one of their own, Bathurst (Chiwetel Ejiofor), from his mission to destroy humanity.