Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants more security around the Capitol. I presume all politicians were frightened for their safety on 1/6. Well, that’s just a taste of what we, their constituents, are living with every day, but without security guards. They should stand on a subway platform and pray they aren’t slashed or pushed into a train or onto the tracks. Walking along the street, you run the risk of being beaten, slashed, kicked in the head.