BARSTOW, Ca. – A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested following a theft at the Outlets at Barstow and a Circle K store on Sunday evening. At around 7:14 p.m. Barstow police responded to the Reebok Store at the Outlets at Barstow regarding a theft. The employees described the suspects as a white female adult and white male adult. Witnesses said that the two stole several clothing items from the store before leaving in gray Honda Civic with tinted windows. Officers searched the area for the suspects but were not able to locate them.