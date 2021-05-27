Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Being a Grand Junction Criminal Makes No Sense With Cameras Everywhere

By Billy Jenkins
 6 days ago
When we post pictures of criminals or of the crime of the week on our website, we aren't doing it to embarrass the suspect. The whole goal is to assist our friends in law enforcement. If the actions caught on camera or video also embarrass the suspect into not committing another crime that is a bonus. But just so everyone knows it makes no sense to be a criminal, there are cameras everywhere, and you will be caught.

ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

