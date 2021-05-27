Wayne Brady and his Black experience

While not exactly the wait that Jupiter's Legacy fans had, it's been close to two years since Netflix and King Features Syndicate's announced their animated series adaptation of indie game sensation Cuphead. With game creators Chad Moldenhauer and Jared Moldenhauer serving as executive producers for Studio MDHR, and C.J. Kettler (Carmen Sandiego) executive producing for King Features, The Cuphead Show! has been quietly rolling along with production- with the creative team as well as voice actors Tru Valentino (Cuphead) and Frank Todaro (Mugman) offering their perspectives on the animated series' style and approach in June of last year. Well, flash ahead a year to Geeked Week and it now sounds like all of that patience has paid off. While a premiere date still isn't known, fans learned that Wayne Brady will vice King Dice- and with that news? Yup, preview footage!