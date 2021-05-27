Mr. Joseph J. “Joe” Brandon, age 84
Mr. Joseph J. “Joe” Brandon, age 84, of Almo, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Mr. Brandon was born on June 8, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Isaac David Brandon and Christina Rolfe Brandon. He was a retired self-employed truck driver that loved telling truck driver stories. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing, and in later years watching and feeding the birds from his front porch.www.marshallcountydaily.com