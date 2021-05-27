Cancel
Almo, KY

Mr. Joseph J. "Joe" Brandon, age 84

Mr. Joseph J. "Joe" Brandon, age 84, of Almo, Kentucky, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Mr. Brandon was born on June 8, 1936, in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late Isaac David Brandon and Christina Rolfe Brandon. He was a retired self-employed truck driver that loved telling truck driver stories. Joe loved spending time with his family, fishing, and in later years watching and feeding the birds from his front porch.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Morgan Treas#Mr Brandon#Wife Laura#Wife Lynn#Memphis#Ruidoso
