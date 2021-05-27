Markets mixed after lackluster trading overnight
GBP USD -0.03%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 427 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 444 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, jumped 0.4% Wednesday as Federal Reserve vice-chairman Randal Quarles said he was open to talks on reducing some of the US. central bank's emergency support for the economy.www.fxstreet.com