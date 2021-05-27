Markets mixed after lackluster trading overnight

As at 6.35am ET, Action Economics noted European stock markets had treaded water in quiet trade this morning, with holidays in the U.K. and the U.S. translating into very low volumes. As of 10:29GMT the DAX was down 0.3%, the CAC 40 down 0.05%. But the Italian MIB was up 0.3%. U.S. futures were hardly changed. AE said investors are mulling virus developments and data releases, in particular official PMI readings out of China, which suggested manufacturing growth is slowing down, although the non-manufacturing PMI also indicated a broadening of the recovery. Japan data was also mixed, although the underperformance of local bonds was mainly related to concern about an extended state of emergency. Topix and Nikkei closed -1.26% and -0.99% lower. The ASX was down -0.3% at the close, while Hang Seng and CSI 300 were up 0.09% and 0.20% respectively by end of trade. The front end WTI future meanwhile was trading at US66.97 per barrel.