Markets mixed after lackluster trading overnight

Cover picture for the articleGBP USD -0.03%. The Dollar strengthening has halted currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 14:30 CET expected to show 427 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 444 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, jumped 0.4% Wednesday as Federal Reserve vice-chairman Randal Quarles said he was open to talks on reducing some of the US. central bank's emergency support for the economy.

Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Inch Higher

U.S. stock futures ticked higher ahead of the first trading session after the long holiday weekend. S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict market moves after the markets open. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600...
Stocksqatar-tribune.com

QSE gains as GCC markets close mixed

Middle Eastern stock markets closed mixed on Monday with the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index gaining 17.65 points, or 0.16 percent, when the bourse closed trading at 10,748.26 points for the day. The volume of shares traded on QSE decreased to 156.397 million on Monday from 190.947 in the...
StocksUS News and World Report

Dow, S&P 500 Rise on Optimism About Economic Recovery

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 and the Dow rose on Tuesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 within 0.5% of its record high as investors cheered signs of an improving economy ahead of a week packed with major data that is expected to shed more light on the path of inflation. The...
StocksBloomberg

Stocks Near Record on Economic Data; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

U.S. stocks climbed toward a record and oil rallied as a string of positive economic readings helped spur optimism in the recovery from the pandemic. The S&P 500 rose as key manufacturing data for May showed a continuing rebound from Covid lows. That adds to a raft of strong readings from Europe and Asia that boosted shares in those regions.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Global stock indices open higher after clocking fourth straight month of gain

A swathe of global stock indices had wrapped up the session with a fourth straight monthly gain on Monday as Asian stocks edges higher in early Asia-Pacific trading a day after logging their longest monthly winning streak since August 2020, as the American currency alongside US Treasury bond notes continued to look for directions ahead of a barrage of EU and US data scheduled to be released this week.
StocksBusiness Insider

Indonesia Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 90 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,850-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Asian stocks lower after Wall St ends May with gains

BEIJING — (AP) — Major Asian stock markets fell Monday after Japan reported weaker-than-expect growth in factory output and Chinese manufacturing growth was flat. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong retreated while Seoul swung between small gains and losses. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended last...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Slip From Record High In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks slipped from record highs on Monday amid lingering concerns of early post-pandemic inflation. As lockdowns ease in Europe and elsewhere, it is expected that the U.S., China and parts of Europe will continue their economic recovery from COVID-19. All adults in France will be eligible for...
Stocksthewealthrace.com

Futures, Stocks Decline With Jobs Data in View: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — U.S. futures slipped together with European shares on Monday as merchants await contemporary catalysts, with the important thing American jobs information later this week set to supply additional clues on the outlook for the most important economic system. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged down amid...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday, with a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and mixed data from China and Japan keeping underlying sentiment cautious. Chinese shares rose and the yuan pulled back from a three-year high against the dollar after warnings from Chinese officials against speculative bets on the currency.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stock Markets Wrap

As at 6.35am ET, Action Economics noted European stock markets had treaded water in quiet trade this morning, with holidays in the U.K. and the U.S. translating into very low volumes. As of 10:29GMT the DAX was down 0.3%, the CAC 40 down 0.05%. But the Italian MIB was up 0.3%. U.S. futures were hardly changed. AE said investors are mulling virus developments and data releases, in particular official PMI readings out of China, which suggested manufacturing growth is slowing down, although the non-manufacturing PMI also indicated a broadening of the recovery. Japan data was also mixed, although the underperformance of local bonds was mainly related to concern about an extended state of emergency. Topix and Nikkei closed -1.26% and -0.99% lower. The ASX was down -0.3% at the close, while Hang Seng and CSI 300 were up 0.09% and 0.20% respectively by end of trade. The front end WTI future meanwhile was trading at US66.97 per barrel.
Agriculturefarms.com

2021 Hog Market Outlook Mixed But Generally Positive

Farm Credit Canada suggests the economic outlook for Canada's hog sector looks positive amid the reopening of the Canadian economy. Farm Credit Canada's just released 2021 Cattle and Hog Outlook Update suggests a mixed outlook. FCC Principal Economist Craig Klemmer observes the hog sector is seeing strong demand domestically and...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Global Stocks Slip as Inflation Remains in Focus

Global stock markets slipped Monday as investors wrapped up a month of trading dominated by concerns over inflation and the pace of the international economic recovery. Trading was light with holidays in the U.S. and the U.K. S&P 500 stock futures were down slightly Monday. In Europe, Germany's DAX index...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

U.S. futures edge up, Asia stocks eye steady start

(May 31): U.S. futures edged up Monday and Asian stocks were set for a steady start as investors continue to weigh inflation risks and await key U.S. jobs data to gauge the strength of the economic recovery. Equity contracts were little changed in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong after U.S....
Marketsfinancefeeds.com

Capital.com introduces pre-market and after-hours trading on its platform

Extended trading hours will allow clients to trade more opportunities, at their convenience. Capital.com, the high-growth European trading and investing platform, is extending its trading hours to enable pre-market and after-hours trading on its platform. Clients can now trade derivatives on popular securities on Capital.com between 04.10 to 20.000 EST. This is outside the traditional trading hours of 9.30 to 16.00 EST.
Marketsagupdate.com

Quiet, mixed markets mixed today going into long weekend

U.S. summer weather will be key to prices, said Total Farm Marketing in its Sunrise Market Update today. “USDA will issue its first estimate of the U.S. 2021 corn crop rating next week. The Good-to-excellent rating could be over 70%. In 11 of the last 15 years that the first corn crop rating was over 70%, the final yield was at or above USDA’s May estimate, TFM said. However, extreme summer weather forced the remaining years below USDA’s May crop rating, said Steve Freed of ADM Investors.