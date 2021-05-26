Coming Soon: Amaryllis

New restaurant alert! Amaryllis, located at 225a Westminster Street in downtown Providence, is opening in early June!. Co-owners Tracy DeFusco and Deanna Marandola formed Amaryllis with a pop-up model in 2018, knowing that one day they wanted to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. After three years of establishing their menu, hosting events, and sharing their culinary creations, the pair have decided to put down roots in downtown Providence. Amaryllis will open its doors for dinner in early June in the cozy location once home to the popular Flan y Ajo and Sushi Yama.