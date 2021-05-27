Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eaton, OH

EHS to honor Class of 2021 with parade tonight

By EDDIE MOWEN JR
Eaton Register Herald
 11 days ago

EATON — Eaton High School seniors will be honored with a traditional graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. this Sunday, May 30, at Miami University’s Millett Hall in Oxford. But before sending the graduates off to their futures this weekend, a special parade recognizing them is scheduled for Thursday, May 27.

www.registerherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eaton, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Oxford, OH
Education
City
Oxford, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday School#Tonight#School Friends#High School Students#School District Officials#Ehs#Miami University#Eaton High School#Hillcrest Drive#Camden Road#School Officials#Community Members#Main Street#Parking#Graduates#Doors#Family#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Education
Related
Lewisburg, OHEaton Register Herald

Lewisburg hosts job fair

LEWISBURG — A job fair held in the Village of Lewisburg on Thursday, May 6, gave Tri-County North High School juniors and seniors the opportunity to meet with representatives from several Lewisburg businesses and organizations in hopes of leading them into a local career. A group of approximately 10 different...
Eaton, OHEaton Register Herald

News briefs

The College Corner Local Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, May 10 has changed to Thursday, May 20 beginning at 5:45 p.m. College Corner LSD will provide the opportunity to share information and provide public comment into the use of Part B funds for Special Education. Eaton High School...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Eaton, OHEaton Register Herald

Schaurer named Franklin B. Walter recipient

PREBLE COUNTY — Eaton High School senior Lauren Schaurer was named this year’s county recipient for the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship at a virtual program on Tuesday, April 27. Lauren will be attending the University of South Carolina’s Honor College where she will be majoring in Biology on a Pre...
Preble County, OHEaton Register Herald

Celebrating seniors

EATON — While Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” echoing throughout the Preble County Council on Aging’s campus, the good times never seemed so good as the organization celebrated Senior Day on Tuesday, May 11. The PCCOA annual Senior Day celebration coincides with Older Americans Month, which has been celebrated each May...
New Cumberland, WVReview

Oak Glen Lions Club Scholar of the Month

McNutt is an 18 year old senior of Oak Glen High School. She is the daughter of Rob and Krystal McNutt. She resides in New Cumberland, WV. Her accomplishments include being a 4 year member of the basketball team, 3 year member of the volleyball team, and a 3 year member of the softball team. She took part in winning the 2019 AA State Championship for volleyball. She is a member of NHS and the Prom Committee. She was also the junior year Vice President. She was a one year member of both the Pep Club and the Culture Club. She volunteers at the Swaney Memorial Library and wrote letters for elders along with other opportunities within Oak Glen High School. She won the VFW Democracy of Writing Contest in 2019. She is ranked second in her class with a GPA of 4.16. She is very family-oriented and enjoys babysitting her niece along with reading and traveling. She will be attending Miami University in the Farmer School of Business with a major in finance. Miami University is located in Oxford, OH and is ranked in the top 20 business schools in the nation along with the top 10 prettiest campuses in the nation. She also hopes to partake in the university’s study abroad programs and internship programs. The Lions Club Program is sponsored by District 29L Region 1, zone 1, Lions Clubs in Chester & New Cumberland and Newell, WV.
Preble County, OHEaton Register Herald

Preble Trails delivers bike helmets to students

PREBLE COUNTY — After a year off from delivering bike helmets due to COVID-19, Preble Trails returned this past week to bring 425 bike helmets to third graders across the county on Tuesday, May 4. “This is really the first time for us getting back out into the community,” said...
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

High school students weld ‘Cinderella’ carriage for Hamilton display

Ornate project now featured outdoors in Hamilton. Area high school students recently welded a full-size carriage into reality and now it’s part of Hamilton’s growing legacy of outdoor art. Teens in Butler Tech’s Welding Technology program took on the challenge of building an ornate, Cinderella-like metal carriage for public display.
Oxford, OHcityofoxford.org

Part-Time Custodian

Custodian – This is a year-round part-time position (up to 26 hours per week). Duties will include routine custodial work in the care and maintenance of buildings and facilities, as well as additional light maintenance duties (must be able to lift/move up to 50 pounds). Requires High School diploma or equivalent; possession of a valid state driver’s license; or any combination of education, training and work experience which provides the required skill sets to perform the essential functions of the job. Salary: $12.00 to $15.00 per hour depending on qualifications.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatistate.edu

Catherine Evans appointed to Board of Trustees

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Catherine L. Evans to the Cincinnati State Board of Trustees for a term beginning April 9, 2021, and ending Aug. 31, 2026. Evans is an attorney, shareholder, and director with the Millikin & Fitton Law Firm in West Chester, Ohio. Her law practice focuses on representing small to mid-size businesses, business owners, institutional and non-profit clients, and individuals.
Oxford, OHmiamistudent.net

Raising kids in a residence hall: Residence Life staff embrace unique family home

Miami University students living in Porter and Withrow Halls have a few unique residents living down the hall this year – kids. Jonathan James, resident director of Anderson and Porter Halls, has been living and working in college residence halls for almost a decade. Currently, he lives with his wife and two children – 7-year-old Joshua and 3-year-old Abigail – in Porter Hall, located on South Quad.