EHS to honor Class of 2021 with parade tonight

McNutt is an 18 year old senior of Oak Glen High School. She is the daughter of Rob and Krystal McNutt. She resides in New Cumberland, WV. Her accomplishments include being a 4 year member of the basketball team, 3 year member of the volleyball team, and a 3 year member of the softball team. She took part in winning the 2019 AA State Championship for volleyball. She is a member of NHS and the Prom Committee. She was also the junior year Vice President. She was a one year member of both the Pep Club and the Culture Club. She volunteers at the Swaney Memorial Library and wrote letters for elders along with other opportunities within Oak Glen High School. She won the VFW Democracy of Writing Contest in 2019. She is ranked second in her class with a GPA of 4.16. She is very family-oriented and enjoys babysitting her niece along with reading and traveling. She will be attending Miami University in the Farmer School of Business with a major in finance. Miami University is located in Oxford, OH and is ranked in the top 20 business schools in the nation along with the top 10 prettiest campuses in the nation. She also hopes to partake in the university’s study abroad programs and internship programs. The Lions Club Program is sponsored by District 29L Region 1, zone 1, Lions Clubs in Chester & New Cumberland and Newell, WV.