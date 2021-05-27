Cancel
Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Gary Merrill Sells 14,000 Shares

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings. EXFO reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Sells $52,115.28 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $2.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barings LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$102.96 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post sales of $102.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.52 million to $104.40 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post $99.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fiera Capital Corp Buys 3,685 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 298.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $300.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Buys $468,750.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.90 EPS Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Lazard reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.