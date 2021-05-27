Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Gary Merrill Sells 14,000 Shares

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.