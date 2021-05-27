Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Insider Gary Merrill Sells 14,000 Shares
Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares in the company, valued at $814,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.www.modernreaders.com