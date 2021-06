FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Avalanche Technology, the leader in next generation MRAM technology, announced today that it has expanded its Research and Development team, with the addition of Paul Armijo as Chief Technical Officer for Aerospace & Defense. In this role, Armijo will be responsible for developing and managing new system level architectures that utilize the inherent benefits of Avalanche’s MRAM technology in the rapidly growing aerospace and defense sectors.