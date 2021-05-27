Cancel
Kansas City, MO

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: Doulgas County allows mask mandate to expire, Wyandotte County could be next

By KMBC 9 News Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas City metro area continues to reopen as more and more of the population gets the COVID-19 vaccine. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday the state has 313,720 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 5,057 deaths since the outbreak started. Overall, the state said 41.4% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. Kansas only updates is case totals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StateBlue Springs Examiner

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest per person, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 18.9% from the week before, with 232,421 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.31% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, four states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.
Wyandotte County, KSwibwnewsnow.com

Last Two Counties Consider Dropping Mask Mandates

The last two Kansas counties that require residents to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 will keep the mandates in place for now to discuss new federal guidelines that loosened mask requirements. Health officials in Douglas and Wyandotte counties are reviewing guidelines announced by the Centers for Disease...
Jackson County, MOBlue Springs Examiner

EJC covid-19 update

After a few weeks of slight increases, new COVID-19 cases dipped in Eastern Jackson County over the past week. According to the Jackson County Health Department, which covers the county outside Kansas City, the rolling 14-day positive test percentage in Eastern Jackson stood at 6.3 percent as of Sunday, down from 6.6 the previous two weeks. That figured had dropped as low as 3.3 percent earlier in the spring. At the end of January, the rolling positive test percentage in EJC was at 25 percent.
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 16 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Some of the places where vaccinations are being given:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are...
Missouri StateKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Unemployment rates in northern Missouri fluctuate slightly in March

Grundy County’s unemployment rate has dropped from what it was in February. The March jobless rate for Grundy County is 3.4% which is one-half of a percentage point less than February. That’s the same difference in the rate when compared to March of 2020. The most recent rate is based on 148 unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,300.