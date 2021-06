These are the days of honey-colored sunlight flowing through the early morning into the woods, in between the trees, dappling the forest floor. The rusty browns and many shades of gray of the winter woods have given way to a sweet palette of spring greens that range from almost lemony to light blue to a fresh green that will soon give way to a more stately, deeper green. For now, though, the greens are fresh, newly minted—sweet and beautiful.