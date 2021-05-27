Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Dozens of dogs make trip to find forever families thanks to local rescue group

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Dozens of dogs touched down in the Portland area on Wednesday. They made their way from Texas, hoping to start a new life here in the Pacific Northwest with their forever families. “One Tail At a Time PDX” is the rescue group that’s taking on the...

abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Care#Checkup#Rescue Dogs#Rescue Group#Overcrowded Shelters#Pdx#El Paso#Pacific Northwest#Awesome#Kptv#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Inhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Portland, ORPosted by
KGW

The Story's #HeyHelp micro-donation drives

PORTLAND, Ore. — We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington. The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd...
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Portland Filmmaker Fundraises for Mother of Color: “How can our ancestors help us in this moment?”

In Portland filmmaker Dawn Jones Redstone’s in-progress film Mother of Color, protagonist Noelia is a single mother trying to balance career ambitions with caring for her children in a society that doesn’t make things easy for working parents. In one scene, as she is faced with an impossible choice of going to an important job interview or making sure her kids are properly looked after, Noelia senses a metaphysical intervention.
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Portland, ORPosted by
Oxygen

‘We Just Want Some Answers’: Aspiring EMT Is Fatally Shot Leaving Portland Restaurant

An aspiring EMT who spent her life helping others had just left a Portland, Oregon restaurant with a friend when she was gunned down in her car. Danae K. Williams, 25, died two days later at the hospital. Her companion, who was also struck by the gunfire, was hospitalized with “critical injuries” but is expected to survive, according to a statement from the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

The 12 best fish and chip spots in Portland

When the sun is shining and a cool breeze blows, there are few dishes more satisfying than a basket of fish and chips. The humble meal of fried fish and french fries can elicit images of the Oregon coast, an English pub or a family reunion. In Portland, there are about as many takes on the classic dish as there are ways to remember it.
Portland, ORKATU.com

American Red Cross seeks donations to help prepare, respond to disasters

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following a tumultuous year that included a pandemic, an unprecedented and devastating wildfire season and a historic winter storm, the American Red Cross has its resources tied up and is asking for donations. Your donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief helps our community prepare for, respond...
Oregon Statehistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Portland, ORCNBC

Laura Wheatman Hill

Laura Wheatman Hill lives in Portland, Oregon with her two children. She teaches English and drama when not living in an apocalyptic dystopia. She has written for Real Simple, Parents, JSTOR Daily, Parent Map, She Knows and others. You can find her at www.laurawheatmanhill.com and on Medium.
Portland, ORAccuWeather

Storm system to unload late-season snow in Northwest

A big change in the weather pattern will unfold across the northwestern United States this week, with areas of rain, thunderstorms and even heavy snow forecast for the region. Temperatures in the Northwest have been generally above average for about a week. Seattle, which usually stays in the mid-60s throughout May, has had high temperatures in the 70s since last Tuesday. Temperatures even reached into the 80s over the weekend in Portland, Oregon.
Oregon Stateenewschannels.com

Agri-Investment Services Hires Kendall Vasek-Jones as Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon

(SALEM, Ore.) — NEWS: Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington. Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: “Kendall...
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Spike In Homeless Deaths On Oregon's South Coast Highlights Holes In Safety Net

On a recent Sunday in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Brookings, Father Bernie Lindley is holding a service about charity and healing and good will. “Peter, empowered by his faith and the witness of Jesus Christ, sees this man and heals this man, and the man gets up at once and dances for joy,” Lindley says to the dozen parishioners seated throughout the small church.