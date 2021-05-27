Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)
Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,557 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com