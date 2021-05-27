Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.