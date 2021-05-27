Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $14.60 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,557 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of Discovery worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disca#Baer#Investigation Discovery#Nasdaq Inc#Barclays Bank#Stock Investors#Market Analyst#Disca#Sec#Discovery Inc#Thestreet#Citigroup#Wells Fargo Company#Zacks Investment Research#Discovery Discovery Inc#The Discovery Channel#Hgtv#Food Network#Tlc#Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 1.5% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of QuinStreet worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Howard Bancorp makes up about 3.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $43.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,981 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Acquires New Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Purchases $59,925.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barings LLC Purchases 1,220 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockscom-unik.info

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Garmin has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.27. The stock had a trading volume of 612,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,521. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.81. Garmin has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Islay Capital Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.