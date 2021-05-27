Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Banco Santander S.A. Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cl
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colgate Palmolive#S A#Credit Suisse Analysts#Stock Investors#Investment Analysts#Financial Analysts#Holdingschannel#Banco Santander S A#Sec#Lantz Financial Llc#Allworth Financial Lp#Emerald Advisors Llc#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Credit Suisse Group#Zacks Investment Research#Stifel Nicolaus#Peg#Colgate Palmolive#Colgate Palmolive News#Marketbeat Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $37.00

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.77.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Analysts Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report $1.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 730%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Purchases $59,925.00 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,515. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,981 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Raises Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $238.00

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksZacks.com

Is Santander Consumer (RM) A Suitable Pick for Value Investors?

SC - Free Report) stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:. PE Ratio. A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $84,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forsta AP Fonden Sells 23,700 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.