Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 173 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChecchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mchp#Jefferies Financial Group#Nasdaq Inc#Investment Products#Technology Company#Stock Investors#Investment Capital#Wesbanco Bank Inc#Ifm Investors Pty Ltd#Vp Mitchell R Little#Sec#Cfo#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Rosenblatt Securities#Keycorp#Nasdaq Mchp#The Thomson Reuters#Marketbeat Com#Thomson Reuters#Corporate Insiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 205,201 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 92.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,201 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aspiriant LLC Sells 4,979 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,601 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Sells 244,948 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 244,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,137 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $459,610.92 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,589 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $91,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,378 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of LivePerson worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Target Price at $43.00

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Sells $398,590.00 in Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.20 and last traded at $61.37. Approximately 13,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,165,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.36.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $5.03 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.