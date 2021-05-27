BlackRock Inc. Has $2.46 Billion Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)
BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Dollar Tree worth $2,456,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com