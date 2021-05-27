BlackRock Inc. Has $2.46 Billion Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.