Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Has $2.46 Billion Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of Dollar Tree worth $2,456,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Dltr#Nasdaq Stock Market#Equity Shares#Financial Shares#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Blackrock Inc#Sec#Ade Llc#Dollar Tree Inc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Bmo Capital Markets#Bank Of America#Marketbeat Com#Inspire Advisors Llc#Dltr Shares#Dltr Stock#Family Dollar#Equities Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,184 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,202,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,184 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $433,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of AAON worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $26,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp cut its position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Howard Bancorp makes up about 3.2% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $8,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $459,610.92 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.02% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank Grows Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.20 Million Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.67% of PCTEL worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.