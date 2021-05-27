Mr. James Dolphus Stubblefield, 82
Mr. James Dolphus Stubblefield, 82, of Hazel, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Stubblefield was born on January 13, 1939 in Calloway County to the late John Rutledge and Rozelle Tempe Wilson Stubblefield. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Hazel Baptist Church. Mr. Stubblefield was a certified master mechanic and heavy equipment operator. James was a man of many skills, too many to name. He loved to work and could fix just about anything. He will be dearly missed by many.www.marshallcountydaily.com