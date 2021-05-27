Cancel
Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Partners increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,332,540 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,652 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $104,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

